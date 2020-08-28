UP govt to invoke NSA against accused in Lakhimpur Kheri rape, murder case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against accused Dilshad in the alleged rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs to the victim.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to take strict against criminals in case of rape and murder of a girl in Lakhimpur Kheri. He said that action should also be taken against criminals under the NSA," according to a release by the Information and Public Relations Department, Uttar Pradesh.

The State government will ensure hearing of the case by a fast track court and will get the accused punished.



The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Nimgaun area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. (ANI)

