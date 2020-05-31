UP Govt to issue guidelines for Unlock 1 today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government will issue the guidelines for Unlock 1 in the state on Sunday, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while adding that social distancing and masks are mandatory.

"Today after 2 pm, we will issue the guidelines for Unlock 1 in the state. Intra-state bus and taxi services will resume. Mass gatherings will remain prohibited. Social distancing and masks are mandatory," said Adityanath.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said that lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

"Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June. In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required," MHA said in its guidelines for Unlock 1.

It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". (ANI)