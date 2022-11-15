UP govt to launch special job fair for youth from tomorrow, 50 companies to hire 5000 people

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): A special job fair for the youth will be started in Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow, in the minority-dominated areas across 18 divisions of the state, the government informed in a press release.

The employment fair will be starting tomorrow from Shia PG College of Khadra, which is a minority-dominated area of Lucknow.

The release further informed that the Minority Welfare Department and Employment Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh are going to organize a special employment fair for minority youth in Lucknow on November 16, 2022.



The Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari said, "The Yogi government has always been working sincerely for the progress of the youth. In the same sequence, special employment fairs will be organized for minority youth in minority-dominated areas of 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh, which will start on November 16 at Shia Degree PG College, Khadra, a minority-dominated area of Lucknow."

The BJP Minister informed that more than 50 companies are bringing about 5000 jobs in the minority employment fair. After the interview, the appointment letter will also be given on the same day.

"More than 50 companies are bringing about 5000 jobs in this minority employment fair, whose appointment letter will also be given on the same day after the interview. With this thinking, the government is working with the youth of the Yogi government and the direct positive effect of the government's work is visible in society today, in the manner in which the Yogi government had promised to provide good education and good employment to the youth. But our Yogi government has come true completely," Ansari said.

The BJP minister also informed that several startups and counters of various banks would be set up for providing proper guidance to encourage those who want to start their own business. (ANI)

