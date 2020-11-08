UP govt to launch website for 'virtual Deepotsav'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will soon launch a website to enable people to take part in a virtual 'Deepotsav' celebration, which will take place on November 13.

As per a statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the virtual ceremony that will take place in the Sri Ramlala Darbar in Ayodhya, which will be decorated with over 5.5 lakhs of diyas.



"After waiting for nearly five centuries, the dream of building the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple is finally being fulfilled. No devotee should be deprived of lighting the lamp of faith in the Ram Darbar. To ensure the participation of all, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing a website where virtual lamps can be lit," the statement said.

This unique platform will allow participants to light a virtual lamp in front of an image of Lord Ram, with the option to choose different lampstands. Alternatives like ghee, mustard and sesame oil will also be available. Additionally, the virtual hands that will light the lamp will also vary depending on the gender of the devotee.

The statement further said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given instructions to celebrate with grandeur but clearly stated that COVID-19 protocol should not be violated anywhere and instruction had been given to conduct separate programs. (ANI)

