UP govt to provide Rs 1,000 to each destitute for foodgrains

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Rs 1000 will be given to each destitute for foodgrains, Rs 2,000 if someone falls ill and, in case of unfortunate death, Rs 5,000 to a member of the family for funeral.

According to a press release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting with officials and asked them to ensure that no one remains hungry in the state.

He also asked them to ensure distribution of 15-day ration kits and Rs 1,000 maintenance grant to migrant labourers.

Officials were told to ensure that lockdown guidelines are strictly ensured in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 8,075 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh including 3,015 active cases, 4813 recovered/discharged/migrated. Two hundred and seventeen people have died in the state due to the disease. (ANI)

