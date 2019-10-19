Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram talking to media in Sitapur on Saturday
Lucknow divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram talking to media in Sitapur on Saturday

UP govt to provide security cover, licensed weapon, financial help to Kamlesh Tiwari's kin

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:30 IST

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will provide security to the family of slain Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari and a licensed weapon to the eldest son for self-defence.
Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016.
Mukesh Meshram, Lucknow divisional commissioner after meeting the family of deceased in Sitapur also assured a job for eldest son and appropriate financial help to the family.
"A licensed weapon will be provided to the eldest son for self-defence. He will also be recommended for a job. They would be provided with appropriate financial help. The investigation is being done by a committee," said Meshram.
"The demands of relatives have been taken into consideration. They will be provided security. Their meeting with the Chief Minister is being fixed. We are recommending a government residence for them," he added.
On the other hand, the family has demanded a National Investigation Agency-led investigation in the case.
"We want the National Investigation Agency to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?," Satyam Tiwari, son of Kamlesh Tiwari told ANI here on Saturday.
Earlier today, three persons were detained in Gujarat by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder case of Kamlesh Tiwari. They have been identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed. (ANI)

