UP govt to release 73 prisoners as I-Day gesture

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to release 73 prisoners from various district jails tomorrow on the occasion of Independence Day.

A direction to this effect was given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The prisoners have completed their jail term but were unable to pay the penalties imposed on them, it said.

Principal Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued the orders for their release to the prison authorities and police.

The 73 prisoners are lodged in jails at Meerut, Kanpur, Aligarh, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Kannauj, Ayodhya, Agra, Hardoi, Jhansi and Ghaziabad. (ANI)

