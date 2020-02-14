UP govt to replace 'Yash Bharti Award' with 'State Cultural Award'
ANI | Updated: Feb 14, 2020 14:58 IST
<p>Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to replace Yash Bharti Awards with <a href="/search?query=State Cultural Award">State Cultural Award</a>.<br />Yash Bharti Award is the highest Award of Government of Uttar Pradesh. <br />The development came after Culture and Tourism Minister Neelkanth Tiwari held a meeting with the state officials.<br /><a href="/search?query=State Cultural Award">State Cultural Award</a> will be given to the great personalities of the state. This will include the people who contribute to the state from classical music, folk music, modern and traditional art Ramlila, folk dialects, folk singing, lake dance, gimmick, sculpture etc.<br />The minister has also decided to give cash prize with the awards. (ANI)<br /></p>