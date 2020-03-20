UP govt to sanitise Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur; appeals people to postpone religious, cultural gatherings

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to sanitise Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur as a precautionary measure to fight against coronavirus, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to people to postpone all religious, spiritual, social, cultural, and auspicious programmes till April 2 in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of people infected with the virus in Uttar Pradesh stands at 22, including one foreign national as of Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.

The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)