UP govt to spend Rs 3000 cr for development in health care facilities

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31: With a commitment to safeguarding every life in Uttar Pradesh, the government, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is bringing about radical changes in the health facilities of the state.

In pursuit of the same, Rs 3000 crore will be spent by the government to provide free treatment for 48 hours to every person admitted to emergency care.

The state government, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, has worked in a planned and phased manner to improve the existing healthcare system, expand health infrastructure in the state and provide proper healthcare facilities to every needy in the state in the last five years.

Through schemes like 'One District, One Medical College', the Adityanath government is addressing the issue of geographical disparity in the healthcare sector by building medical colleges in each of the 75 districts of the state.

Now, Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in India to have a Live Emergency Monitoring System. To implement this scheme, an Integrated Trauma and Emergency Center will be set up on the lines of the COVID Command Center.



Once implemented, the Live Emergency Monitoring System will facilitate easy admission at hospitals, especially in case of an emergency. Ambulance services will be available on a single call. Of the Rs 3000 crores proposed by the government, Rs 1614 crore will be spent to develop the basic health care facilities in five years.

In addition, on average, Rs 550 crores will be spent every year to provide free treatment to trauma and non-trauma medicine patients. A total of Rs 300 crore will be spent on enhancing ambulance service and 750 ambulances with advanced life support systems will be purchased.

Further, about Rs 165 crore will be allocated for the operation of ambulances, giving salary and training of staff. The annual expenditure on the call centre, command centre, operation and maintenance of software among others will be nearly Rs 125 crore, informed the government.

According to Principal Secretary, Medical Education, Alok Kumar, "Planning is being done to implement Live Emergency Monitoring System in the state in a phased manner. The initial 48 hours are very important for the life of any emergency patient. Therefore, as per the resolution of the Chief Minister to safeguard every life in the state, it is proposed to provide free treatment to the patients of emergency care for the first 48 hours.

"The scheme will benefit patients who are alone, or have relatives with them, but there is no immediate provision of adequate funds. Along with them, the general public will also be benefited," he added. (ANI)

