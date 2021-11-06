UP govt to transfer Rs 1,100 to bank accounts of parents' of students under Basic Shiksha Parishad

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government will transfer money directly to the bank accounts of parents of around 1.80 crore students studying schools under the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi informed on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Dwivedi said, "State Government will transfer Rs 1100 to bank accounts of parents of 1.80 crore students studying in schools under Basic Shiksha Parishad through Direct Bank Transfer."

The minister said that the money will be transferred to buy school uniforms, sweaters, shoes, socks and bags etc.

He further stated that State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch this scheme on November 6.

