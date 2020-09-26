UP govt to turn Lucknow's RMLIMS into 300-bed dedicated COVID-19 facility

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed to turn the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) into a 300-bed dedicated COVID-19 facility following a meeting with his team 11.

During the meeting, Adityanath instructed the officials to deploy additional medical personnel in Kanpur and Lucknow, asking them to maintain smooth availability of all medicines and other medical supplies in COVID hospitals.



He also asked the officials to maintain regular communication at the district level with patients living in home isolation. He laid stress on the importance of contact tracing and medical testing to break the chain of COVID-19 infection.

"Awareness campaign should be continued with regard to protection and safety from COVID-19. Public awareness system should inform people about safety from COVID-19," he said.

"Industrial units should operate as per the guidelines of COVID-19. Their monitoring should be done regularly," he added. (ANI)

