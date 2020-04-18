UP govt transfers 5 DCPs within Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in Lucknow were transferred by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday.

The new orders were passed by Commissioner of Police, Lucknow Sujeet Pandey.

Sarvesh Tripathi who was earlier the DCP in Lucknow east has now been posted to Lucknow West while Arun Srivastav, who is currently taking care of Lucknow West will now be DCP Head Office.

DCP Shalini for women crime will now be DCP for Lucknow East . Meanwhile Puja Yadav, who is DCP for Lucknow South will now take charge as DCP for crime against women .

The fifth official Raees, who was DCP head office will now take charge as DCP Lucknow South. (ANI)

