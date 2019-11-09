UP govt transfers 5 IAS officers, Mahendra Prasad Agrawal to be Ayodhya Commissioner

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred five IAS officers, with one of them being posted as Commissioner of Ayodhya.

Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department Secretary Mahendra Prasad Agrawal has been posted as special officer to Ayodhya circle. He will be the Ayodhya Circle Commissioner from November, according to the order.

Transport Department Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar will be Chief Secretary of Energy and Aditional Energy Source Department, President of UPPCL, Hydro-electricity Corporation and Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Products Corporation.

Kumar has been replaced by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary in NRI Department, Public Enterprises Department and Director-General of Public Enterprises Bureau.

Singh's position would be taken up by Alok Kumar, Chief Secretary of Energy and Energy and Aditional Energy Source Department. Kumar is also the President of UPPCL, Hydro-electricity Corporation and Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Products Corporation.

Abrar Ahmed, Secretary of RERA, has been made Special Secretary of Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department and Mission Director of Namami Gange Programme. (ANI)