UP govt trying to cover up facts of Lakhimpur Kheri incident, says Alka Lamba

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress leader Alka Lamba on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly 'covering up the facts' of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanded justice from the authorities concerned in this matter.

Speaking to ANI, Lamba said, "The Supreme Court has taken suo-moto cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The Centre, however, has not taken any action yet on this issue."

"Even at the time of the Hathras incident, the state government was trying to save the criminals by telling a big conspiracy. What action has been taken in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident? Was the Minister of State for Home Affairs dismissed, was his son arrested? Everything is being covered up by the Uttar Pradesh government." she added.

The Congress leader further said that she believes that justice will be served when the minister will be dismissed and his son will be arrested for murdering the farmers and locals.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report on who are the accused against whom FIR has been filed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and how many of them have been arrested.



A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others had been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Lamba also alleged that the Centre is promoting the interests of 'capitalists'.

"The price of crude oil at the time of Congress was 140 US dollars a barrel, today it is 80 US dollars a barrel. Despite this, for the first time in 70 years, the price of oil in the country has crossed Rs 100. When the price of oil was 46 US dollars per barrel, why did the prices not come down," she stated.

"This government is collecting money in its electoral donations via a backward route only by putting money in the pockets of the capitalists. They (Centre) talk about the crores of people in the country to whom they are giving free ration. But, in many states, they have increased the price of gas cylinders to more than Rs 1,000. Isn't this insensitivity," she added. (ANI)

