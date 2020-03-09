UP govt violated people's right to freedom: Nawab Malik on anti-CAA protestors' hoardings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for putting up hoardings revealing the identities of those who were accused of violence during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that the state government has violated people's right to freedom.

"By putting the posters, Uttar Pradesh government and Uttar Pradesh Police have violated the right to freedom of the people of the state. These types of posters are a threat to the lives of individuals. The way Uttar Pradesh government is doing such things is dividing the society," Malik told ANI.

Malik said that the entire matter is extremely serious and the Allahabad High Court has taken cognisance of the matter.

"The High Court has taken the cognisance of the matter and it will give a judgment regarding the same. Yogi Ji has to understand. He was also a fugitive but his posters have never been displayed in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

The Allahabad High Court on Sunday observed that the Uttar Pradesh government's action of putting up hoardings featuring names with photographs and addresses of those accused of violence during anti-CAA protests is a violation of their privacy.

This was after a bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha took suo motu cognisance of the hoardings and asked Lucknow Commissioner of Police Sujit Pandey and District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash to explain the law under which the hoardings were put up. (ANI)

