UP: Groups of students clash at private college in Greater Noida, probe launched

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): A brawl broke out between first-year and second-year students of a private university in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

University administration and Dankaur Police Station are taking necessary action in the incident by taking cognizance of a video that went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.



The viral video is making round on social media platforms and has been confirmed by the police. Two groups of students could be seen attacking each other in a corridor at the college premises, the police said.

They said the reason behind the brawl between the students is unclear.

More details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)

