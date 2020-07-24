UP Guv Anandiben Patel gets additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh till the regular arrangement is made, days after the death of Lalji Tandon, who was the governor of the state.

"Consequent upon the demise of Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, the President of India is pleased to appoint Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh are made," the PIB said in a press release on Friday.

The 88-year-old had passed away on July 21, following a brief illness. (ANI)

