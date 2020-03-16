UP Guv promulgates ordinance to recover damage to public, pvt property during riots

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has promulgated an ordinance to recover damage to public and private properties in any violent protest or demonstration.

'The Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damage to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020' was promulgated by Patel on Sunday.

With this Ordinance, a person participating in a protest, political rally, strike, or shutdown has to give compensation in case of damage to public or private property caused by him or her. The Ordinance also covers the incidents of riots.

Further, it also provide for the setting up of a claim tribunal. The tribunal will have rights to attach the property of the accused.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had passed the Ordinance. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Cabinet has approved the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020 for effective prevention of loss of public property in the state," the state government tweeted in Hindi.

It is worth mentioning here that as many as 15 people had died in the violence that took place across Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December last year.

Adityanath had earlier said that the damages to the public and private property will be recovered from the rioters. (ANI)

