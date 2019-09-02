UP Guv urges youths to contribute in Modi's vision of making India TB-free

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Monday urged the youths to contribute to the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India TB (Tuberculosis) free by 2025.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision to make the country TB-free by 2025. And for this, everyone has to come forward and every person should adopt a child with TB so that the disease can be eliminated soon," she said while addressing students at the Ruhelkhand University.

Meanwhile, the UP governor also urged the university to adopt more villages so that the educational development in the state can speed up and everyone can be a part of this growth.

"Ruhelkhand University has adopted five villages but it is not enough, all the colleges affiliated to the university should adopt one village, so that the educational development of villages is possible," she said. (ANI)

