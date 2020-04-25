UP has 1,778 COVID-19 positive cases: Principal Health Secretary

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A total of 1,778 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state so far out of which 1,504 are active cases, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health, on Saturday.

"A total of 1,778 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the State so far out of which 1,504 are active cases. As many as 248 people have been cured/discharged and 26 deaths have been reported out of which most deaths were due to comorbidity or old age," said Prasad here during a press conference.

"COVID-19 has spread in 57 districts of the State and there is no case of COVID-19 in 10 districts. So far, 4,115 samples have been tested in the State," he added.

As many as 2,224 migrant workers from Haryana have arrived in the State today in 82 buses. They will be quarantined before being sent to their respective homes, said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home.

Awasthi said that there is no shortage of machines and labourers in sugarcane and wheat harvesting.

"30 lakh quintals of wheat have been purchased. 44,478 projects have been started in 18,823 Gram Panchayats with 4,23,231 labourers. 63 projects of Irrigation Department and 173 projects of PWD have been started. The Chief Minister has also given instructions to create 15 lakh jobs," he said.

Regarding lockdown situation, Awasthi said:" As many as 30,163 FIRs have been registered for the violation of lockdown. 31,000 vehicles have been seized. Rs 11,69,51,302 was recovered from the violators of lockdown."

"A total of 1,89,000 vehicles have been granted permission during the lockdown," he added.

Awasthi informed that 18 senior IAS officers have been designated as nodal heads for those districts that have reported 20 or more cases of coronavirus.

"90 to 95 per cent of cases were reported from hotspot areas. All the Tabligh Jamaat attendees and their contacts have been tested," he added. (ANI)

