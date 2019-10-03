UP: Heavy rain lead to water-logging in several parts of Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Incessant rain in the region has led to waterlogging in many parts of the city, with people wading through clogged water in order to continue with their day to day tasks.

Even the railway tracks near Rambagh railway station are completely submerged in water, affecting the movement of the trains on the route.

"This time these unseasonal rains have affected major parts of the state. Due to the heavy downpour, our 'Pandals' for Durga Pooja are totally damaged. Normal life is badly disrupted. With every passing day it is getting difficult for us to commute due to waterlogging", a local Pradeep Kumar said on Thursday.

Locals also expressed concerns over potholes on the roads and stated that water-logging leads to the accident due to these potholes.

According to the Skymet Weather forecast, today many parts of the state are likely to receive rainfall after 1 PM. Cloudy sky and few spells of rain are also expected during the next week. (ANI)

