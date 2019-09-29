UP: Heavy rains disrupt rail services in Ballia, repair work underway

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Railway services have been disrupted in the city due to heavy rainfall.

Anil Kumar Srivastava, Senior divisional engineer of Railway said: "The sinking of rail tracks, as a result of waterlogging owing to heavy rains, has disrupted the track between Ballia and Bansdih Stations. The Ballia-Chapra route has been disrupted."

The repair work is underway, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, south Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. (ANI)

