UP: Holidays extended till Jan 4 for all schools in Sitapur amid cold wave conditions

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): The District Magistrate (DM) issued an order on Sunday extending holidays for students of class 1 to class 12 of all recognized schools till January 4 in view of severe cold and excessive fog.

The step has been taken keeping in view the student's interests and health.

"Strict compliance with the said order should be ensured," DM Anuj Singh stated.



The order was immediately made available to all schools through WhatsApp so that parents could be informed on time.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur DM on Sunday also directed the closure of government and other recognized schools from LKG to class 8 for two days on January 2 and January 3 in view of cold.

Earlier on Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted. (ANI)

