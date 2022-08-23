UP: Illegal hookah bar busted in Greater Noida, 25 persons nabbed

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police busted a bar operating out of a mall in Greater Noida for allegedly serving hookah to customers without permission, officials said adding that 25 people were apprehended in this connection.

"We have busted an illegal hookah bar here at Lucifer restaurant and bar. Here liquor was served without legal permission. We have recovered beer bottles and half-filled liquor bottles. Over 15 hookahs and pipes have been also seized from the property. We have apprehended 25 persons," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Abhishek Verma.



Police personnel carried out raids and searches throughout Uttar Pradesh and registered over 700 cases across 18 districts. Various narcotics were seized during the searches, police said.

"Yesterday, UP Police searched 342 hookah bars and other places in 18 districts and 4 commissionerates. 702 cases were registered and 785 accused were arrested. The value of the seized items is more than Rs 5.98 crores," said Additional Director General of Police. ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar.

Further Investigations are underway. (ANI)

