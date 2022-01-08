UP implements ECI's Model Code of Conduct; removes hoardings of political parties ahead of polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Following the announcement of the Assembly poll dates in five states, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect and several cities in Uttar Pradesh were quick in implementing it as they removed the hoardings and posters of political parties.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation was seen removing hoardings installed by political parties soon after the announcement of Assembly election dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among other guidelines, the MCC bars the political parties from announcing policy decisions.



"Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately from announcement of the schedules. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with", said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra.

To conduct free and fair elections, the MCC lists that hoardings with achievements of the government will not be put up and have to be removed. It also prohibits political parties from advertising in print, electronic and other media containing achievements of the government.



Varanasi was also quick in implementing the MCC as posters of political parties were removed quickly. Noida and Aligarh followed the suit.

Swetabh Pandey, Circle officer Civil Line-Aligarh, said, "With regard to implementation of Aachar Sanhita (MCC), in the next 24 hours, all banners, posters and wall printing will be removed in the district. The work is been done by officials of Municipal Corporation with the help of police personnel."



Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 to elect a 403-member legislative assembly.

The seven-phase election in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)