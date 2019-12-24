UP in worst state of lawlessness: Brinda Karat after gang-rape survivor consumes poison

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): "Uttar Pradesh is in the worst state of lawlessness," said CPM Polite Bureau member Brinda Karat on Tuesday after a gang-rape survivor and her parents consumed poison outside the SSP office in Varanasi over alleged police inaction.

Speaking to ANI over the matter, Karat said, "Uttar Pardesh is in the worst state of lawlessness especially when women are concerned and this is happening in the constituency of Prime Minister where the police use audacity and strength to put totally bogus charges on those who are accused."

"Why did they not put the charge of gang rape on them (accused)? It was reported only after the girl and her parents desperately went from pillar to post for proper action and still police isn't following the case properly," she said.

Karat alleged that the BJP government stands by the accused and never by the rape survivor.

"This has happened to the constituency of Prime Minister and it reaffirms the truth that in every case of Uttar Pradesh, this government is stood by the accused never by the rape survivor," she said.

A gang-rape survivor along with her parents consumed poison outside the office of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Varanasi on Monday, alleging police inaction.

However, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary refuted allegations of "police inaction" and said that two people have been arrested in the rape case.

"We recovered a note saying Sections have been reduced. The fact is, Sections have actually been increased. Initially, the case was filed under Section 363 and 366 of IPC. The police added Section 376 d (gang-rape). It is wrong to say that Sections were reduced. Two people have already been arrested," he said.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped after being lured on the pretext of a job as an actor in Mumbai. (ANI)

