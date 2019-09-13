UP: Inmate commits suicide inside Agra jail

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): An inmate lodged in Agra district jail allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree inside jail premises on Wednesday night.

The deceased Omkar Jha allegedly hanged himself with a small piece of cloth.

Five members of a gang including Jha were arrested by the police on September 5 for allegedly circulating fake currency at petrol pumps and wine shops.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) KP Singh said that he will order a probe in the matter.

"An inmate committed suicide on Wednesday night. We will investigate the matter," he said.

Family members of the deceased have alleged of foul play in the incident. (ANI)

