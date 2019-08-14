UP: Inmate dies of snake bite in Lucknow jail, snake charmers called in

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Prisoners at Lucknow jail heaved a sigh of relief after venomous snakes, which entered the facility following rain and waterlogging, were captured on Monday.

According to a press release of Uttar Pradesh Jail, the snakes bit three prisoners including an inmate serving life term, who died later.

"Some poisonous snakes entered the jail followed by rain and waterlogging. Snakes bit three prisoners including Babbu who was serving life imprisonment and died during treatment at the district hospital. The other two inmates Dilip and Rajkumar were cured after treatment," the release said.

After receiving several complaints, Jailor Satish Chandra Tripathi called in snake charmers who played flute music continuously for three hours and captured four reptiles.

"Perturbed by the snakes, on August 12, Jailor Satish Chandra Tripathi called more than 12 snake charmers who captured four snakes with the help of their flute music after three hours," read the release.


