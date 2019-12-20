UP: Internet services suspended in Meerut, Bareilly

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Internet services have been suspended in Meerut and Bareilly following the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

In Meerut, the administration has snapped the services on Thursday evening which will remain imposed till Friday evening, while in Bareilly internet has been suspended till December 21.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)