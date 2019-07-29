UP Investors Summit: Shah lays foundation stone of over 250 projects worth Rs 65,000 cr

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, in Lucknow and laid the foundation stone of over 250 projects worth Rs 65,000 crore.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also graced the occasion along with other dignitaries and industry stalwarts.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen a dream of a 'New India' which will be a Dollar 5 trillion economy and a model of good governance for the world.

"Prime Minister's vision of 'Transforming India' is to touch each citizen's life and make India one of the top three economies in the world. Modi dreams with his eyes open and those who do that do not sleep till their dream is achieved. Within the last 5 years, the Indian economy has jumped from 11th position to 6th position at global level under his leadership which is unprecedented in the country's history," he said.

The Home Minister also cited the proactive steps taken by the Centre for facilitating ease of doing business by establishing a model of good governance.

"Reforms like 'GST - One Nation, One Tax', simplification of laws, competition among states on their ease of doing business rankings have contributed in bringing the economy back on track and led to a significant increase in FDIs. Within last five years, India has climbed up from 142 to 77 on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings," he asserted.

Shah said that Modi government has laid the foundation to make India Dollar 5 trillion economy and expressed confidence that when proposed investments worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore fructify on the ground, Uttar Pradesh would become a Dollar 1 trillion economy and a leading state in generating employment opportunities.

The Home Minister praised Yogi Adityanath for linking the people of UP in its development story by generating employment, rejuvenating agriculture, building infrastructure, improving health and education facilities in the state, among others.

Shah said that in the 14th Finance Commission, Yogi government received over Rs 8.8 lakh crores from the Central funds for development works, which was a significant jump from the previous allocation.

He assured the investors that not only the state government but the Union government is also committed to see all investments in the state fructify on the ground. "Within next 5 years Uttar Pradesh will be on the top in ease of doing business rankings and socio-economic development profile among the states in India," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Modi for laying down the vision of developing India into a Dollar 5 trillion economy. (ANI)