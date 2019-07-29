Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

UP Investors Summit: Shah lays foundation stone of over 250 projects worth Rs 65,000 cr

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:55 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, in Lucknow and laid the foundation stone of over 250 projects worth Rs 65,000 crore.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also graced the occasion along with other dignitaries and industry stalwarts.
Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen a dream of a 'New India' which will be a Dollar 5 trillion economy and a model of good governance for the world.
"Prime Minister's vision of 'Transforming India' is to touch each citizen's life and make India one of the top three economies in the world. Modi dreams with his eyes open and those who do that do not sleep till their dream is achieved. Within the last 5 years, the Indian economy has jumped from 11th position to 6th position at global level under his leadership which is unprecedented in the country's history," he said.
The Home Minister also cited the proactive steps taken by the Centre for facilitating ease of doing business by establishing a model of good governance.
"Reforms like 'GST - One Nation, One Tax', simplification of laws, competition among states on their ease of doing business rankings have contributed in bringing the economy back on track and led to a significant increase in FDIs. Within last five years, India has climbed up from 142 to 77 on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings," he asserted.
Shah said that Modi government has laid the foundation to make India Dollar 5 trillion economy and expressed confidence that when proposed investments worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore fructify on the ground, Uttar Pradesh would become a Dollar 1 trillion economy and a leading state in generating employment opportunities.
The Home Minister praised Yogi Adityanath for linking the people of UP in its development story by generating employment, rejuvenating agriculture, building infrastructure, improving health and education facilities in the state, among others.
Shah said that in the 14th Finance Commission, Yogi government received over Rs 8.8 lakh crores from the Central funds for development works, which was a significant jump from the previous allocation.
He assured the investors that not only the state government but the Union government is also committed to see all investments in the state fructify on the ground. "Within next 5 years Uttar Pradesh will be on the top in ease of doing business rankings and socio-economic development profile among the states in India," he said.
Addressing the gathering, Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Modi for laying down the vision of developing India into a Dollar 5 trillion economy. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:19 IST

TMT bar worth Rs 4.20 cr found missing at NTPC, case filed

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): A case has been registered with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption of Bureau (ACB) after a shortage of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bar of magnitude of 953.713 MT valued at Rs 4.20 crore was detected at the National Thermal Powe

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 00:13 IST

In the demise of S Jaipal Reddy, India has lost a fine political...

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress party general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday express sorrow over the death of former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:58 IST

Retired Army Captain thrashed to death in Amethi

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): A retired Army Captain was murdered in his house by unidentified assailants in a suspected theft case. The incident took place in Kamrauli area of Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:47 IST

Lakhs offer prayers to Goddess Mahakali during Bonalu festival...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at several temples of Goddess Mahakali during the annual Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:42 IST

WB Police acts as TMC cadre , harass victims family: Babul Supriyo

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that police and administration in West Bengal are allegedly acting as TMC party cadre and are indulged in harassing the family member of the BJP workers who were killed in the violence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:39 IST

Firecracker Traders Association Federation demands five-day...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): Firecracker Traders Association Federation (FTAF) on Sunday demanded a five-day-long holiday ahead of Diwali festival.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:38 IST

I-T Dept searches reveal undisclosed foreign assets worth Rs 200 crore

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed foreign assets approximately worth Rs 200 crore in searches conducted on 13 premises across Delhi, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:26 IST

Javadekar defends govt, says if one tree is cut, 5-10 are planted

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Defending the Centre over felling of one crore trees, Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that permission is granted to cut trees for paving way for several development projects and added that saplings are planted to assuag

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:13 IST

Telangana: 21-yr-old Amgoth Tukaram conquers Europe's highest...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): The 21-year-old Amgoth Tukaram scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in the European continent and the most prominent peak in the world.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:54 IST

Cong MLA demands probe into Unnao rape victim accident

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Congress MLA from Rampur Khas constituency, Aradhana Mishra on Sunday asked for an investigation into the accident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured while her mother and were killed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:51 IST

I will move confidence motion in Assembly tomorrow: BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he would move the confidence motion in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday. He was briefing media persons after presiding over the BJP's Legislative Party meeting here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:49 IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar adopting 'frustrated approach': Javadekar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said NCP chief Sharad Pawar was adopting a "frustrated approach" to allege that central agencies were being used to pressurise Opposition leaders to join BJP and suggested the leader introspect within his party.

Read More
iocl