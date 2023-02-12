"UP is at present best investment destination": Anurag Thakur praises CM Yogi govt for promoting sports, cinema

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Praising the Yogi Adityanath government for giving priority to sports and cinema sectors for inviting investment in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the state is presently the best investment destination in the country.

"No sector is deprived in Yogi Ji's rule. With such great support of the state government itself, UP currently is the best investment destination," Thakur said while addressing a session titled, 'Media & Entertainment--The Indian Digital Growth Story'.

"In a way, UP is going to contribute one-fifth of the country. Be it through medals or films like RRR, sports and cinema are two sectors that break the boundaries of the country and make it proud. I'm thankful to CM Yogi for paying the required attention to both," the Minister added.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting sports and developing sports infrastructure for the athletes, Thakur said that UP is moving ahead to fulfil the PM's vision.

"When we talk about the creative economy in the world, India is the country that produces the maximum number of films. We must encourage film production in unexplored areas," he said.

The Union Minister emphasised that animation, visual effects, gaming and comics is the new emerging sector.

"We must work towards it as we have a lot of potential not only in production but post-production," he said.

Lauding the efforts of the state government, he said that film shooting in the entire state has not only been made easier but also the subsidies being offered are giving immense encouragement to the budding filmmakers.

"Jab Sarkar Khud Aap Ka Haath Pakad Kar Chalne Ko Taiyar Hai Toh Peeche Mat Hatiye (when the government itself is ready to walk holding your hand, do not back off)," he remarked.

"UP has not only dreamt but is also building a grand film city in an area of 1,000 acres. The government is also reviving musical gharanas in the state and is simultaneously promoting digital usage," the Minister added.

Sharing his personal experience of shooting in Uttar Pradesh, Director KC Bokadia praised the environment in UP. He expressed gratitude to the team of 'Film Bandhu' for all the support and encouragement to the film industry.

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini said, "I thank Film Bandhu for inviting me and would like to congratulate CM Yogi and the entire administration for organising this summit and for inviting the legends from all the sectors in the summit. UP offers subsidies and has brought into effect many proposals to make filmmaking easier in the state."

"Even when UP had beautiful locations, shooting wasn't easy for us actors as there was no atmosphere of security. Today, under CM Yogi's policy of 'zero-tolerance' against crime, the issue has permanently been resolved," Malini added.

A short film made by 'Film Bandhu' showcasing the immense potential for filmmaking in Uttar Pradesh as well as having details about the subsidies given by the government was also screened on the occasion.

The session was attended by Mathura MP Hema Malini, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishen, KC Bokhadia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Satish Kaushik, and others. (ANI)