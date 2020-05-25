UP issues alert against locust attack

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department on Sunday informed Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and bordering districts of the State about the possibility of locust attack and asked them to take preventive steps accordingly.

"Some areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab/Haryana and the border districts of Uttar Pradesh are informed that there will be an attack of locust. Instructions to reach the farmers on ways to get rid of the locusts have been given to the concerned districts through the Gram Panchayat officers," reads an official statement of UP Agriculture Department.

It said that at the point of the attack by the locusts the farmers should make noise by playing the drums, plates, etc. "The farmers can also spray the recommended agricultural defence chemicals like tractor mounted sprayers, power sprayers, etc," adds the statement. (ANI)

