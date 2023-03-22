UP IT and Electronics Dept providing investors to young entrepreneurs to promote innovation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] March 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is trying his best to make the state a hub of innovation and to achieve this end he is providing investors to young entrepreneurs. On the instructions of the CM, the UP IT and Electronics Department is motivating the youth for new innovations by arranging investors for them, informed the government through a release.

Along with financial assistance, other concessions are also being made available to them by the department.

The department is organizing seminars in various districts of the state to provide investors to the entrepreneurs of the state. For this, Bareilly, Kanpur and Lucknow have been selected for the first phase.



Its biggest feature is that entrepreneurs are being made available to investors in their district itself so that they do not have to move to Delhi, Hyderabad or Bangalore for their startup. The department is also getting a lot of success in this, added the release.

Akshay Tripathi, Special Secretary, UP IT and Electronics said that a Citizen Engagement Partner program is being worked out so that the youth of the state do not have to wander in other states to set up their ventures. The youth setting up startups are being encouraged to establish dialogue with private investors through seminars and meetings in various districts.

To fulfil this goal of the department, the department has partnered with Divyanshu Shukla, the founder of "PapSwap - Policies over Politics" startup. This startup is working in tandem with the Yogi Government to take the benefits of the government's policies to the common man at the grassroots level.

Papswap recently signed MoU with IT and Electronics Department of Uttar Pradesh as "Policy Engagement Partner". Its main objective is to open new doors of innovation for startup entrepreneurs. Along with this, they have to provide assistance in making all kinds of resources available at the local level. Papswap is providing a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with potential investors, industrialists, learn about new business opportunities along with latest trends in their industries. These seminars are also helping entrepreneurs build a strong network of peers and mentors, which can be invaluable to their growth and success.

After the success of the workshop at Rohilkhand Incubation Foundation (RIF) Bareilly on March 15, a workshop is also being organized at IIT Kanpur on March 23. This will be followed by a workshop to be organized at AKTU Lucknow. (ANI)

