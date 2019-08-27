UP: Jailed husband gives triple talaq to wife as she fails to get him new dress

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:35 IST

MLA Ram Shinde to become minister if BJP comes to power: CM Fadnavis

Beed (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hinted that Karjat Jamkhed legislator Ram Shinde will be fielded again and could be given a Cabinet seat if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance comes to power in the Assembly elections.