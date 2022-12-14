UP: 'Janata Chaupal' initiated to keep tab on development work, villagers' problems

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday directed officials concerned to hold 'Janata Chaupal' in three gram sabhas of each district every Saturday.

He said that the 'Janata Chaupal' would inspect the development works underway or done in the village and would also work to solve other problems of the villagers besides taking in the suggestions provided by the villagers.

He said that the videography of 'Janata Chaupal' should also be done.



In the 'Janata Chaupal' the practical difficulties faced by the villagers would be understood and they will also be resolved. Besides, the problems which need to be resolved at the district and state levels will be referred to a higher level at the earliest.

Facilities will be given to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Manti Awas Yojana and Chief Minister's Awas Yojana. Free gas, electricity and 90-day employment in MNREGA will be given to the beneficiaries.

He added that the ground reality of important schemes like 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' should be checked and all the beneficiaries of the housing scheme should be equipped with all these facilities. (ANI)

