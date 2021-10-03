UP: 'Janata Darbar' scheduled for Oct 5 postponed

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): 'Janata Darbar', scheduled to be held on October 5, at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons, an official statement said.

"The 'Janata Darbar' scheduled for Tuesday, October 5 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons," it added.

"Janata Darbar would be conducted as usual on the next day," read the release.

Janata Darbar is held to address the grievances of the people. (ANI)