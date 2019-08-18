UP: Journalist, his brother shot dead in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A journalist and his brother were shot dead during a fight between two families in Madhonagar area here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish, who worked for a Hindi daily, and his brother Ashutosh.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said, "As per the information we have, two families living opposite each other got involved in a quarrel regarding throwing of cow dung. After a while, they started fighting with sticks. Some person believed to be from the other family shot Ashish and his brother."

He said, "Both were admitted to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries. We are conducting further investigation in the matter."

According to a relative of the victims, the accused belong to a family that runs a liquor business.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. (ANI)

