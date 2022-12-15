UP-Karnataka relationship getting stronger under leadership of CM Yogi: Ashwath Narayan

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15 (ANI): Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday on a visit to Uttar Pradesh and said that the relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka dates back to the Ramayana period, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Greeting the people of Karnataka on the holy land of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh share rich cultural and spiritual ties.

The team arrived in Lucknow following their "Ayodhya Darshan," and the Chief Minister addressed them, saying, "You have all come to Lucknow today after having darshan of Shri Ramlala in Shri Ayodhya Dham. How wonderful that Lord Hanuman, who hails from Karnataka as well, is in charge of ensuring Ayodhya's safety. He has been in Hanumangarhi and in charge of Ayodhya's security since Lord Shri Ram brought him to the city."

The Chief Minister said that the tradition of Lord Shri Manjunatha in Karnataka takes forward the 'Shaiva' tradition of the 'Nath community' and connects each other with a strong spiritual connection.

The Chief Minister said that what could not happen for 500 years is happening now. After waiting for centuries, if the Shri Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, it is because of the struggle and spiritual practice of lakhs of Sanatan believers. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no one wanted to visit Ayodhya, people were afraid that they might get tainted. But it is a sense of pride and respect for our heritage that Prime Minister Modi has not only come to Ayodhya but is also beautifying Ayodhya with its ancient aura. Today, according to the sentiments of the people, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, a temple is being constructed at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been renovated.



Chief Minister Yogi said that the cultural and spiritual ties between Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka would grow stronger with time. Every Karnataka resident is always welcome in Uttar Pradesh.

He also advised to take care of one's health while travelling to Uttar Pradesh in the winter season. The CM also assured that the government/local administration will be available to cooperate at all times.

Describing the arrival of Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh as a good fortune for himself, Higher Education Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwattha Narayan said that the relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka dates back to the Ramayana period. Today, after waiting for centuries, when the temple is being constructed at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, every citizen of Karnataka is excited and happy. Describing his experience of visiting Ayodhya as an unforgettable one, he informed the Chief Minister that every member of the delegation described the soil of Ayodhya as 'Prasad'. This soil will also be used in the Shri Ram temple under construction in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

Ashwattha Narayan said, "The relations between Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have grown stronger under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The people of Karnataka are extremely impressed by the personality, working style and vision of the Chief Minister."

Ramanagara district of Karnataka is famous for silk, milk and mangoes. The state of Karnataka is promoting the traditional system of medicine along with IT hubs. The Minister also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the arrangements made for the convenience of the delegation.

The delegates greet the Chief Minister chanting 'Jai-Jai Siya Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

The delegation was made up primarily of young people from the Karnataka districts of Bengaluru and Ramanagara. Seeing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in front of them, the overwhelmed youth greeted the Chief Minister with slogans of 'Jai-Jai Siya Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. While introducing himself to the Chief Minister, a youth from Ramanagara termed the Chief Minister as 'Yuva Hriday Samrat', while another youth from Bengaluru said that the way action is being taken against goons and mafia in Uttar Pradesh is an example. The bulldozer model of UP is an inspiration for the whole country. (ANI)

