Workers of the King George Medical University (KGMU) went on strike on August 6 in Lucknow. Photo/ANI
UP: KGMU workers on strike over pending allowance in Lucknow

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:33 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The workers of the King George Medical University (KGMU) went on indefinite strike here on Tuesday demanding the release of pending allowances from 2017.
"We are not getting the benefit of the seventh pay allowance. The government and the hospital administration are not paying our pending allowances from 2017. They are not giving us wages according to the seventh pay allowance and this is not right and that is why we are protesting," said the leader of the worker association, Pradeep Gangwar.
"We will continue our strike till the government promises us to pay from July 1 2017," he further added.
Meanwhile, the workers have ensured that their strike does not affect any operation theatres, trauma centres and emergency services in the hospital. (ANI)

