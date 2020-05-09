UP labour minister slams oppn, says 'their comments show they're workers' enemies'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Slamming the Congress and Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya said that they are proving to be the biggest enemies of workers by opposing the ordinance in Labour laws.

"The Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders should first read the ordinance and then make a comment. But their comments show that they are the number one enemies of workers," Maurya told ANI.

He further said, "Those shedding crocodile tears for workers perhaps don't know that this ordinance in Labour Laws will not only pave way for investments but also open job opportunities for migrant labourers who are returning home and have to be provided jobs here." (ANI)

