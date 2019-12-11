UP lady cop thrashes man for harassing school girls

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A woman constable repeatedly thrashed a man for allegedly harassing girls who were on their way to school in Bithur area here.

As per a viral video that has been doing rounds on social media, the policewoman is seen slapping the person and hitting him with her shoes.

"Have you gone mad? Don't you have mother or sister at your home?" the cop is heard saying in the video.

"Anti-romeo squad had received information that some men had harassed school girls. The team immediately took action. A case has been registered and an accused has been arrested," said Anil Kumar, SP Kanpur (West). (ANI)

