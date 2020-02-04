UP: Lalitpur resident advised isolation over Coronavirus suspicion

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): A person in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, who recently returned from China, has been advised to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Dr. Pratap Singh, CMO, Lalitpur told ANI that so far no symptoms of the virus has been found in the man who recently returned from China.

"We have advised him to be in isolation at home also for a few days. He has also been asked to visit the hospital if he develops cough or fever. If he falls ill, we will send his blood samples to Lucknow for further investigation," he added.

In the morning, Uttar Pradesh Department issued a statement informing that samples of four travellers were collected and sent to the Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The reports of all four samples have come negative.

The department also informed that 820 isolation beds have been reserved across the state for travellers returning back from China. (ANI)