UP Legislative Council approves bill prohibiting religious conversion by fraud

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday passed the 'Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021', which aims to curb religious conversions by fraudulent or any other undue means, including through marriage.

The Bill was passed in the Legislative Council by voice vote, a day after it got the nod in the state Assembly. House was adjourned for 10 minutes amid the uproar caused by Samajwadi Party MLCs.

The Bill seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated in November last year that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 for violators and "love jihad"-related offences.



The Bill will become law after getting Governor Anandi Ben Patel's assent. The Bill prohibits and provides for punishment for conversion by "misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means."

Mohsin Raza, Minister of State for Minority Welfare in the Uttar Pradesh government, has extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Bill will provide justice to the victims. The criminals who are engaged in religious conversions by fraud or any other undue means will be punished, now. This law is for all the people of the state, not just for any particular community," he said. (ANI)

