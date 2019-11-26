UP legislature to convene for special session on Constitution Day

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh legislature will convene for a special session on Tuesday on the occasion of Constitution Day.

"Governor Anandiben Patel will address a joint session of the state legislature after which the legislative assembly and legislative council will start functioning," Hriday Narayan Dikshit, Speaker of the legislative assembly said.

"I have spoken to the representatives of all political parties and they have all confirmed their presence for the special session," he added.

Tuesday will mark the completion of 70 years since the day when the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. (ANI)

