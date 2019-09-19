UP: List of trains cancelled, rescheduled by Northern Railways

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Owing to four hours of heavy traffic block in the Moradabad division, Northern Railways announced changes in train timings on Thursday.

As per an official release, Moradabad-Delhi passenger will remain cancelled on Sept 20.

Among the shortly terminated and shortly originated trains, Bareilly-Varanasi express starting on Sept 19 will be shortly terminated and restarted from Lucknow and remain partially cancelled between Bareilly and Lucknow.

Moradabad - Kathgodam passenger trains running on Sept 20 will remain partially cancelled between Rampur and Moradabad.

Shahjahanpur - Sitapur passenger trains on Sept 20 will remain partially cancelled between Bartara and Shahjahanpur.

Moradabad - Ramnagar passenger trains on Sept 20 will remain partially cancelled between Moradabad and Pipalsana.

New Delhi - Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath express, Amritsar - Kolkata express, New Delhi- Rajgir Shramjivi express and Gajraula - Aligarh passenger trains starting on Sept 20 will be regulated for 30 to 50 minutes en route.

The Kathgodam - Lucknow express will depart two hours late from its scheduled time on Sept 20, the release stated. (ANI)

