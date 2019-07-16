UP: Locals allege cows at Barabanki shelter died due to lack of fodder, water

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Locals in Safdarganj in the Barabanki district here of Uttar Pradesh on Monday alleged that some cows at a cow shelter died due to lack of fodder and water and poorly maintained shelter.

"We do not get proper fodder for cattle. No sufficient funds provided for the upkeep of the shelter. Around two to three cattle have died due to miserable conditions of shelter," a worker at the cow shelter said.

However, Barabanki District Magistrate denied allegations of lack of funds and fodder-water in the shelter.

"The matter will be investigated and if found true then strict action would be taken. But as far as I know, there is no lack of fodder-water at any cow-shelter," he said.

Last month, over a dozen cows allegedly starved to death in Jalalabad cow shelter of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, triggering protests by locals outside a cow shelter.

Following this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with the officials of Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department in Lok Bhavan to discuss the issue of stray cattle in the region.

He had instructed the officials to ensure that all the cow sheds are self-reliant in order to combat the menace.

The Chief Minister had also announced that the government will give Rs 30 on a daily basis for each cattle for the fodder if the owners are not using them for commercial purpose. He instructed the officials to take this plan as a pilot project in Bundelkhand region. (ANI)

