UP: Locals rescue children after school van gets stuck in waterlogged underpass

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): A driver was arrested after the school van carrying eight children got stuck in a waterlogged underpass in Paroraha of Ramkola on Monday. The children were later rescued by the locals.

The school van was of N.A.S International School in Kaptanganj and the incident occurred at around 7 am. Locals said the children were running late for their school and the driver was in a hurry.

"We warned him that the water is too deep. We asked him to take some other route to the school. Children were afraid that they will drown in the water. Some of them stepped up on the roof of the van while others were rescued by the villagers," a local told ANI.

A student said, "I told the driver that the water was too deep but he didn't listen to me. We were very afraid. There were kids younger to me in the van."

The driver, however, denied all allegations and said, "Water wasn't that deep, and it would have led to nothing."

The administration of the school said they will take strict actions against the driver. "We will ensure that students do not face any such mishaps in future," said an office administrator of the N.A.S international school. (ANI)

