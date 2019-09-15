UP: Locals risk their lives to cross river via broken bridge

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): People of Majha Kalan and adjacent villages of Basti Division, Uttar Pradesh, risk their lives to cross the river here through a damaged wooden bridge, a portion of which has collapsed.

"People from around 10 to 12 villages take this route for their mundane travelling. School children also utilise this broken bridge to reach their school. Authorities have done nothing in this regard yet. We are scared for our children but there is no other choice but to take this route even if it rains," said Ved Prakash, a resident.

"A boy once skidded off the bridge when he was trying to cross it on his bicycle. Authorities have not taken any step to fix this bridge or to construct a new one," said Amarjeet, a resident of Majha Kalan village.

School children and other villagers including farmers and women have been risking their lives by crossing the river via the damaged bridge.

However, Anil Sagar, Commissioner, Basti Division claims that the authorities haven't received any proposal or demand from the villagers for fixing or constructing a new bridge.

"No proposal for a bridge there has come yet. Since it has come to our knowledge that a wooden bridge is being used there, it will be seen what can be the traffic density there. Before constructing a bridge we first need to analyse the traffic situation in the nearby villages. Appropriate steps will be taken accordingly," Sagar said. (ANI)

