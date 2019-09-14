UP: Lohia Trust bungalow vacated by State Property Department

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a major setback for former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, the State Property Department vacated the Lohia Trust bungalow on Vikramaditya Marg here, as per a government source.

Acting on the orders of the Supreme Court, the department evacuated the bungalow on Friday night.

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is the chairman while Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav is the secretary of the Lohia Trust.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other party leaders are members of the trust.

The development came after the Supreme Court ordered six former Chief Ministers to vacate government bungalow. (ANI)

